Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 17th September 2020)

Today on the show, as the first legal challenge was made against the Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades system, we heard from Gearóid Leen, Principal of Scoil Bhríde Mercy Secondary School about the ups and downs of the process so far;

Kevin Quinn of Ballinderreen told us his story as his community rallies around while he tries to battle a rare form of Stage III bladder cancer;

Labour Councillor Niall McNeillis told us of the latest efforts to address anti-social behaviour through the joint-policing committee;

And Galway’s City and County Arts Officers outlined the highlights of this Friday’s Culture Night programme.

To get in touch, email us on [email protected]