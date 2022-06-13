Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Monday 13th June 2022

Today on the show:

Spectacular’ Galway City is clean, but Ballybane tumbles in IBAL litter survey. The latest survey by Irish Business Against Litter shows Galway City recovering its Clean status and rising to 17th spot in the ranking of 40 towns and cities, with Ballinasloe also clean in 24th. Ballybane, however, was deemed ‘seriously littered’ at the foot of the table. Conor Horgan from Irish Business Against Litter and Donal Lynch Community Activist and Volunteer in Ballybane gave their thoughts.

Glenamaddy family thank public after elderly mother is found following disappearance. An elderly lady in her 90s Mary Keaveney from Esker, Glenamaddy went out for on Saturday, after midday. She went missing and an alarm was raised after 2pm. A search involving Gardai, Coast Guard Helicopter, Civil Defence, and hundreds of locals took place in the village of Esker. At 2am search dogs found her alive in a drain less than a mile from her home. She is in hospital recovering. The family are very thankful to everyone who got involved. Justin Keaveney, Mary’s son and Brendan Qualter, Civil Defence Officer with Galway County Council, spoke to Keith

Galway Races officially launches in Dublin. In less than six weeks’ time, the seven-day Galway Races Summer Festival is back, kicking off from Monday 25th to Sunday 31st July. Michael Moloney Chief Executive of the Galway Racecourse, Anthony Ryan Chairman of the Galway Race Committee, Ivana Ryan Director of Sales and Marketing at the Connacht Hotel Group and Grainne Mullins from Grá Chocolates spoke to Keith.