Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 13th February 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Tributes paid following the death of three teenagers in a drowning tragedy at Menlo Pier at the weekend 

Minister for Disability reacts to a lack of accessible tickets being allocated for Ireland vs France in Six Nations despite demand 

Concerns raised by International Students across Galway following the recent closure of the International House Galway 

Seizure first aid is coming to the fore on International Epilepsy Day  

10am-11am

Credit Unions across Galway issue an SMS Phishing Scam Alert 

ALONE asks does affordability outweigh an older persons rights and entitlements 

Galway Deputy challenges Minister for Education to ensure School Transport Plans for September 2023 are put in place now  

Doras urges Galway politicians to avoid adopting the language of the far-right 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR