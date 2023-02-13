Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 13th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Tributes paid following the death of three teenagers in a drowning tragedy at Menlo Pier at the weekend

Minister for Disability reacts to a lack of accessible tickets being allocated for Ireland vs France in Six Nations despite demand

Concerns raised by International Students across Galway following the recent closure of the International House Galway

Seizure first aid is coming to the fore on International Epilepsy Day

10am-11am

Credit Unions across Galway issue an SMS Phishing Scam Alert

ALONE asks does affordability outweigh an older persons rights and entitlements

Galway Deputy challenges Minister for Education to ensure School Transport Plans for September 2023 are put in place now

Doras urges Galway politicians to avoid adopting the language of the far-right

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM