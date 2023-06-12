Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 12th June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Too small, no garden, ‘unsuitable’ location, bad internet: Why one in five on waiting list rejected social home

Revolut said that it was ‘very sorry’ and that Galway woman Alice was ‘targeted by highly sophisticated criminals’

UHG is first centre to introduce revolutionary nerve blocking probe

10am-11am

ICSA demands answers on beef imports

Uisce Éireann urges communities in Galway to conserve water

A Hidden History sees RTÉ’s Europe Editor uncover the astonishing story of his Galway grandfather, a constable in the RIC

11am-12pm

Sports Review

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay

Men’s Health week begins across Galway

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM