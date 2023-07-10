Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 10th July 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

RTÉ Executive Board being stood down as new DG takes up post 

Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group astounded by slow speed of progression by the HSE 

Minister Hackett reacts to Nature Restoration Law meeting in Ballinasloe

Galway property prices rise by €10,000 in Q2 according to My Home survey   

10am-11am

Local Deputy responds to the Minister’s remarks on the public meeting in Galway on the Nature Restoration Law 

Fears hectic healthcare settings will prevent mothers from availing of new workplace entitlements 

Three properties in the Doughiska area vandalised over the weekend 

Galway Film Fleadh gets underway tomorrow  

