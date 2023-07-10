Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 10th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
RTÉ Executive Board being stood down as new DG takes up post
Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group astounded by slow speed of progression by the HSE
Minister Hackett reacts to Nature Restoration Law meeting in Ballinasloe
Galway property prices rise by €10,000 in Q2 according to My Home survey
10am-11am
Local Deputy responds to the Minister’s remarks on the public meeting in Galway on the Nature Restoration Law
Fears hectic healthcare settings will prevent mothers from availing of new workplace entitlements
Three properties in the Doughiska area vandalised over the weekend
Galway Film Fleadh gets underway tomorrow
