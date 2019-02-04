Podcast of Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Monday February 4th 2019

On today’s show, Keith discussed the problems caused for local businesses from insurance claims, €300,000 for the Kilbannon Road and how legal fees are being removed for debtors in insolvency. We also spoke to a representative from the National Association of GPs about the protest at Dail Eireann, Tommy Roddy about living with suicidal thoughts and Elena Toniato joined us from Galway 2020 about their new recruitment drive.

