Today on the show, Keith discussed further delays for the modular surgical theaters in Merlin Park hospital, online safety for children and the GP protest taking place at Dail Eireann today. He also spoke to Ann Burke from the INMO for an update on the nurses strike, Sgt. Brendan O’Grady about the search for Robert Murray, and how auditions are noe open for Ros na Run on TG4.

print