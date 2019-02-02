Podcast of Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Thursday February 7th 2019

On today’s show Keith spoke to Cllr Terry O’Flaherty on dumping in Ballybane, Kitty Tierney on a Special Olympics Young Athletes event and Crionna Tobin joined us about resources for those pursuing STEM subjects. Also on the show, Deputy Eugene Murphy spoke on the use for vacant IDA lands, Bobby Clinton gave us a taster on what to expect for the Galway International Rally and Stephanie McDermot explained why there people are trying to have Myanmar’s PM stripped of her freedom of Galway.

