Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 9th June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Roscommon Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice rallies support for new rural political party
University of Galway President discusses report showing the cost of attending third level in Galway is €15k per year
Outrage in Galway City as rateable valuations raised by 300%
10am-11am
Tributes paid to former Galway City Council Chief Executive
City Tribune Headlines
People living with heart failure are to benefit from a major education and awareness seminar in Sligo
11am-12pm
Sports Preview
First look at Galway Film Fleadh programme 35th Edition
Galway Folk Festival adds more free ticketed shows showcasing local talent
Galway Bay FM’s Marc Roberts to release special new single Love is Here Forevermore
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM