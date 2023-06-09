Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 9th June 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Roscommon Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice rallies support for new rural political party 

University of Galway President discusses report showing the cost of attending third level in Galway is €15k per year 

Outrage in Galway City as rateable valuations raised by 300%

10am-11am

Tributes paid to former Galway City Council Chief Executive 

City Tribune Headlines 

People living with heart failure are to benefit from a major education and awareness seminar in Sligo 

11am-12pm

Sports Preview 

First look at Galway Film Fleadh programme 35th Edition    

Galway Folk Festival adds more free ticketed shows showcasing local talent

Galway Bay FM’s Marc Roberts to release special new single Love is Here Forevermore 

