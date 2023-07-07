Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 7th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Senator says Morrisey pulled into RTE controversy ‘unfairly and unnecessarily’

Memorial walk this weekend to raise funds for charity on the anniversary of Myna McNamara’s husband Paul

Family Carers Ireland launch Pre-Budget Submission for Budget 2024

10am-11am

Local man hits out at traffic chaos in Galway City yesterday

City Tribune Headlines

Retirees show signs of wanderlust as new survey reveals nearly 50% of pre-retirees intend to travel in their later years

Connemara woman starts community walk to overcome rural isolation and depression

We get the full breakdown of what to look out for in the Galway Film Fleadh

11am-12pm

Sports Preview

Screenwriters Masterclass with Carol Morley forms part of the Film Fleadh

Two of Ireland’s Leading Visitor Attractions Come Together to Share Their Common Love of the Connemara Pony

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM