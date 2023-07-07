Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 7th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
Senator says Morrisey pulled into RTE controversy ‘unfairly and unnecessarily’
Memorial walk this weekend to raise funds for charity on the anniversary of Myna McNamara’s husband Paul
Family Carers Ireland launch Pre-Budget Submission for Budget 2024
Local man hits out at traffic chaos in Galway City yesterday
Retirees show signs of wanderlust as new survey reveals nearly 50% of pre-retirees intend to travel in their later years
Connemara woman starts community walk to overcome rural isolation and depression
We get the full breakdown of what to look out for in the Galway Film Fleadh
Screenwriters Masterclass with Carol Morley forms part of the Film Fleadh
Two of Ireland’s Leading Visitor Attractions Come Together to Share Their Common Love of the Connemara Pony
'Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan' broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM