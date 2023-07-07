Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 7th July 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Senator says Morrisey pulled into RTE controversy ‘unfairly and unnecessarily’

Memorial walk this weekend to raise funds for charity on the anniversary of Myna McNamara’s husband Paul   

Family Carers Ireland launch Pre-Budget Submission for Budget 2024 

10am-11am

Local man hits out at traffic chaos in Galway City yesterday 

City Tribune Headlines 

Retirees show signs of wanderlust as new survey reveals nearly 50% of pre-retirees intend to travel in their later years 

Connemara woman starts community walk to overcome rural isolation and depression  

We get the full breakdown of what to look out for in the Galway Film Fleadh  

11am-12pm

Sports Preview 

Screenwriters Masterclass with Carol Morley forms part of the Film Fleadh  

Two of Ireland’s Leading Visitor Attractions Come Together to Share Their Common Love of the Connemara Pony  

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

