Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 5th May 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Introduction to Tuam with three stalwarts of the Galway town 

The arts are well and truly alive in Tuam, we here about Theatre, musicals and poetry 

We talk to well-known matriarch of the town Sister Agnes Curley 

10am-11am

Tuam has the highest population of travellers nationally and we hear from Michael Mongan of Trinity Carpets  

We discuss business development in Tuam and the twinning with Straubing 

We take a look back at the showband’s era and their links to Tuam  

11am-12pm

We chat to those involved in GAA, soccer and rugby in the town 

We chat to two young talents from the area heavily involved in music and the arts 

One of The Saw Doctor’s reflects on their career to date with a big tour forthcoming nationwide

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR