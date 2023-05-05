Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 5th May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Introduction to Tuam with three stalwarts of the Galway town
The arts are well and truly alive in Tuam, we here about Theatre, musicals and poetry
We talk to well-known matriarch of the town Sister Agnes Curley
10am-11am
Tuam has the highest population of travellers nationally and we hear from Michael Mongan of Trinity Carpets
We discuss business development in Tuam and the twinning with Straubing
We take a look back at the showband’s era and their links to Tuam
11am-12pm
We chat to those involved in GAA, soccer and rugby in the town
We chat to two young talents from the area heavily involved in music and the arts
One of The Saw Doctor’s reflects on their career to date with a big tour forthcoming nationwide
