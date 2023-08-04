Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 4th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Health services are reminding the public to stay safe this bank holiday weekend and know where to get help if you need it
Wet and windy start for Bank Holiday weekend as rain and wind warnings issued
Greens call for removal of home addresses on ballot papers after councillor targeted
Labour Local Area Rep demands that the Minister for Education step up and address runaway back to school costs
10am-11am
Galway man selected as International Wheelchair hurling squad announced
City Tribune Headlines
Galway man completes his run from Spanish Arch to Samuel Beckett Bridge Dublin
Presentation on Iron-Age/Early Medieval Oughterard
11am-12pm
Sports Preview
Galway photographer claims prize in Reach for the Stars astrophotography competition
Galway GAA Star Urges People to Line Up for a Great Local Cause by Going Up the Hill for Jack and Jill this Summer
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM