Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 4th August 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

Health services are reminding the public to stay safe this bank holiday weekend and know where to get help if you need it 

Wet and windy start for Bank Holiday weekend as rain and wind warnings issued 

Greens call for removal of home addresses on ballot papers after councillor targeted 

Labour Local Area Rep demands that the Minister for Education step up and address runaway back to school costs

Galway man selected as International Wheelchair hurling squad announced 

City Tribune Headlines 

Galway man completes his run from Spanish Arch to Samuel Beckett Bridge Dublin

Presentation on Iron-Age/Early Medieval Oughterard  

Sports Preview 

Galway photographer claims prize in Reach for the Stars astrophotography competition

Galway GAA Star Urges People to Line Up for a Great Local Cause by Going Up the Hill for Jack and Jill this Summer  

