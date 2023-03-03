Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 3rd March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Heather Humphreys tells her department officials to re-engage with government departments on commitments to the islands
Soc Dems announce replacement for Galway City Council
Invisible Threads
10am-11am
Large crowd attended a Public Meeting last night as Seven Springs Day Care Centre campaign continues
Agriculture Minister announces all applicants to the ACRES scheme will receive payments this year
Charity Concert in aid of Galway Simon takes place this Saturday at Galway Cathedral
