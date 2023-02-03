Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 3rd February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Councillor hits out at ongoing issue of pungent smells of sewerage in Gort town

Local MEP backs better rights for platform workers following successful vote in the EU Parliament

ATU Galway student set to cook-up a storm at Student Chef of the Year 2023 competition

Supermac’s chief Pat McDonagh criticises culture of settling injury claims outside court as seven-year case thrown out

