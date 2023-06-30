Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 30th June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Introduction to Ballinasloe with local characters and community people

We hear from a former Galway Bay fm reporter and a local publican

A local farmer tells us of rural life in the area

10am-11am

We get the history from the area and speak to a local GAA fanatic

City Tribune Headlines

We hear about the development of the town and hear about the heritage locally

Drama and the arts a very much to the fore in the area with thriving musical and drama groups

11am-12pm

We hear from local Rugby and soccer stalwarts and pay tribute to a GAA legend

Local musician Rachel Goode plays live ahead of the launch of her album

Tomas Gullane talks to us for the first time since the fire in the hotel and we speak to a man stepped in cinematography

