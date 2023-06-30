Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 30th June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Introduction to Ballinasloe with local characters and community people
We hear from a former Galway Bay fm reporter and a local publican
A local farmer tells us of rural life in the area
10am-11am
We get the history from the area and speak to a local GAA fanatic
City Tribune Headlines
We hear about the development of the town and hear about the heritage locally
Drama and the arts a very much to the fore in the area with thriving musical and drama groups
11am-12pm
We hear from local Rugby and soccer stalwarts and pay tribute to a GAA legend
Local musician Rachel Goode plays live ahead of the launch of her album
Tomas Gullane talks to us for the first time since the fire in the hotel and we speak to a man stepped in cinematography
