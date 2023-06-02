Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 2nd June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
We speak to a local merchant and theatre enthusiast from Gort
We talk to some of the community organisations in the town
Two local GAA legends join us for a chat
10am-11am
Father Tommy and two music groups tell us about their contribution to the town
Biogas, the river walk and the town plan are discussed
City Tribune Headlines
We speak tourism and nature
11am-12pm
Sporting legends and clubs in Gort
Young up and coming musician Jamie Callinan of Driocht plays us music
We hear of John Sullivan’s remarkable journey in life and get a pub story from Joe Carney
