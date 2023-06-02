Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 2nd June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

We speak to a local merchant and theatre enthusiast from Gort

We talk to some of the community organisations in the town

Two local GAA legends join us for a chat

10am-11am

Father Tommy and two music groups tell us about their contribution to the town

Biogas, the river walk and the town plan are discussed

City Tribune Headlines

We speak tourism and nature

11am-12pm

Sporting legends and clubs in Gort

Young up and coming musician Jamie Callinan of Driocht plays us music

We hear of John Sullivan’s remarkable journey in life and get a pub story from Joe Carney

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM