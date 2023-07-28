Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 28th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Introduction to Athenry with some of the stalwarts of the town

We hear from some community organisations in the town

We get the history of the town from Medieval times to present day

10am-11am

Local man Fergus Farrell recalls his remarkable journey with Damien Browne and recovery from injury

City Tribune Headlines

We discuss enterprise and accessibility in Athenry

We hear from two family businesses in the town and hear about its recent development

11am-12pm

We are joined by four Athenry sports stars

We get music from a local singer and music school

Two Clarin College Athenry students have won a place at the Junk Kouture World Final in London

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM