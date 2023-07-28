Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 28th July 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Introduction to Athenry with some of the stalwarts of the town 

We hear from some community organisations in the town 

We get the history of the town from Medieval times to present day 

10am-11am

Local man Fergus Farrell recalls his remarkable journey with Damien Browne and recovery from injury 

City Tribune Headlines 

We discuss enterprise and accessibility in Athenry  

We hear from two family businesses in the town and hear about its recent development 

11am-12pm

We are joined by four Athenry sports stars  

We get music from a local singer and music school 

Two Clarin College Athenry students have won a place at the Junk Kouture World Final in London 

