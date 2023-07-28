Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 28th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Introduction to Athenry with some of the stalwarts of the town
We hear from some community organisations in the town
We get the history of the town from Medieval times to present day
10am-11am
Local man Fergus Farrell recalls his remarkable journey with Damien Browne and recovery from injury
City Tribune Headlines
We discuss enterprise and accessibility in Athenry
We hear from two family businesses in the town and hear about its recent development
11am-12pm
We are joined by four Athenry sports stars
We get music from a local singer and music school
Two Clarin College Athenry students have won a place at the Junk Kouture World Final in London
