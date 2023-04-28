Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 28th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Introduction to Mervue with three stalwarts from the area

We speak to two women who have taken care of generations of Mervue children crossing the roads in the area

We talk to a Polish national who has made his home in Mervue

10am-11am

Maureen Gillen, the wife of Chick, tells us of her Mervue memories

Cope Galway has made a big impact in the area, we speak to their staff and local friends

A past employee of Royal Tara China speaks of her work throughout the years

11am-12pm

We talk to Mervue United and St Jame’s GAA

Pat Philbin reflects on his fondest memories and the orchard

We hear about the choral tradition in the area

