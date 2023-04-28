Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 28th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Introduction to Mervue with three stalwarts from the area
We speak to two women who have taken care of generations of Mervue children crossing the roads in the area
We talk to a Polish national who has made his home in Mervue
10am-11am
Maureen Gillen, the wife of Chick, tells us of her Mervue memories
Cope Galway has made a big impact in the area, we speak to their staff and local friends
A past employee of Royal Tara China speaks of her work throughout the years
11am-12pm
We talk to Mervue United and St Jame’s GAA
Pat Philbin reflects on his fondest memories and the orchard
We hear about the choral tradition in the area
