Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Friday 27th May 2022

Today on the show Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Fisheries, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Patrick Murphy CEO Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation spoke to Keith about fishing communities taking their case to Europe for a fair share of the fish in Irish waters, Cllr. James Charity spoke to Keith about claims that Irish Water are wrongfully charging customers for sewerage in Annaghdown, Aidan Geraghty gave an update on his situation in Ukraine and much more.
