Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 27th January 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s Community Matters show from Doughiska

9am-10am

The changing face of Doughiska from rural to urban and indigenous to multicultural  

Diversity in the religious community and how the church is adapting locally to shortage of priests  

The history of Doughiska and the success of Merlin Woods at the Pride of Place awards 

10am-11am

Tribute to Mark Morley who died in a Kayaking tragedy a month ago 

The challenges facing the area and a discussion on possible solutions with local community organisations 

Business at the Cumasú with Saoirse from the Neighbourhood Cafe  

11am-12pm

Sports Preview 

We are joined by to top sports star’s and athletes from the area both established and up and coming 

Local musicians from a range of styles and backgrounds take to the microphone 

Wrap up of the day and the impact the Cumasú Centre has had on the local community  

