Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 27th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s Community Matters show from Doughiska
9am-10am
The changing face of Doughiska from rural to urban and indigenous to multicultural
Diversity in the religious community and how the church is adapting locally to shortage of priests
The history of Doughiska and the success of Merlin Woods at the Pride of Place awards
10am-11am
Tribute to Mark Morley who died in a Kayaking tragedy a month ago
The challenges facing the area and a discussion on possible solutions with local community organisations
Business at the Cumasú with Saoirse from the Neighbourhood Cafe
11am-12pm
Sports Preview
We are joined by to top sports star’s and athletes from the area both established and up and coming
Local musicians from a range of styles and backgrounds take to the microphone
Wrap up of the day and the impact the Cumasú Centre has had on the local community
