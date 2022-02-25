Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 25th February 2022)

On today’s show:

Councillor Peter Roche is in studio with Keith to discuss trespassing on private lands and how it’s causing injury to lifestock. Lives will eventually be lost;

Mike Swan tells us about a major search in Galway yesterday;

John Martin, President of the Galway Solicitors Bar Association, discusses the importance of making a will;

Adi Roche talks about the danger of what’s going on in Ukraine, especially around Chernobyl;

Eoin McGee on making money work, Dave O’Connell has the City Tribune Headlines, Mollie & Ollie are looking for the winner of the holiday in association with Keller Travel, and much more.

