Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 24th March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
We speak to a Claddagh native now living in Clare and her grandson now working from the village
Claddagh and its connection to the ocean and the local firefighting crew
The history of the Galway Hooker and a local novelist
10am-11am
We talk to a Galway businesswoman with strong links to the area and speak to the unofficial prince of the Claddagh
We discuss the changing face of the area with two woman who have moved there
We have a look at Daffodil Day locally and speak with the head of Rent the Runway
City Tribune Headlines
11am-12pm
Sports Preview
We look at soccer, GAA and MMA in the Claddagh
The history of the Claddagh Ring and St Mary’s Church
We talk to a well-known couple immersed in numerous activities in the area
