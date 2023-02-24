Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 24th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s Community Matters Bohermore show:
9am-10am
Old Bohermore with Phil Kennedy and Gerry Traynor
History of Bohermore with Willie Henry and Peadar Tonery on Tonery’s Bar
10am-11am
Rita Gilligan of the Hard Rock Cafe and PJ Kavanagh
Anna Killeen and Sr Margaret McFadden on the Lady’s Club and Ollie Ryan on his memories of the area
Breda Crowe of Crowe’s Pub and John Hardiman on the Clada Mineral Water Company
11am-12pm
Sports section with members of Galway Hibernians and Our Lady’s Boys RFC
Music in Bohermore with Don Stiff and PJ Duggan
Wrap up of the day with Tony Samuels, Willie Connell and Mike McDonagh
