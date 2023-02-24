Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 24th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s Community Matters Bohermore show:

9am-10am

Old Bohermore with Phil Kennedy and Gerry Traynor

History of Bohermore with Willie Henry and Peadar Tonery on Tonery’s Bar

10am-11am

Rita Gilligan of the Hard Rock Cafe and PJ Kavanagh

Anna Killeen and Sr Margaret McFadden on the Lady’s Club and Ollie Ryan on his memories of the area

Breda Crowe of Crowe’s Pub and John Hardiman on the Clada Mineral Water Company

11am-12pm

Sports section with members of Galway Hibernians and Our Lady’s Boys RFC

Music in Bohermore with Don Stiff and PJ Duggan

Wrap up of the day with Tony Samuels, Willie Connell and Mike McDonagh

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM