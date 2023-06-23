Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 23rd June 2023)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Ollie Jennings on The Sawdoctors return to Glastonbury

Caroline Heffernan on the Highest High Harp Concert, Kilimanjaro in Aid of Cystic Fibrosis

Elizabeth Donlon Fox on Childline recruiting volunteers for it’s office in Galway

10am-11am

Cllr Mike Cubbard on Scaremongering on Vacant Buildings

“Emmanuel” Speaks to Keith about the struggle to get a secondary school place for his son

Senator Sean Kyne says that the current system is not fit for purpose

Dave O’Connell on the City Tribune Headlines

Andrew Flynn on the show he is directing for Galway Arts Festival, called Every Brilliant Thing. It stars the brilliant Galway Actor, Clare Barrett.

11am-12pm

Tánaiste Micheál Martin on the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy in Galway

John Mulligan looks ahead to the sporting weekend

Collette Kennedy Walsh on St Cuan’s Castleblakney’s fundraiser

Williamstown is hosting a homecoming for Teresa Smyth following her medal winning performance at the World Transplant Games

