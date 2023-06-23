Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 23rd June 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Ollie Jennings on The Sawdoctors return to Glastonbury
Caroline Heffernan on the Highest High Harp Concert, Kilimanjaro in Aid of Cystic Fibrosis
Elizabeth Donlon Fox on Childline recruiting volunteers for it’s office in Galway
10am-11am
Cllr Mike Cubbard on Scaremongering on Vacant Buildings
“Emmanuel” Speaks to Keith about the struggle to get a secondary school place for his son
Senator Sean Kyne says that the current system is not fit for purpose
Dave O’Connell on the City Tribune Headlines
Andrew Flynn on the show he is directing for Galway Arts Festival, called Every Brilliant Thing. It stars the brilliant Galway Actor, Clare Barrett.
11am-12pm
Tánaiste Micheál Martin on the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy in Galway
John Mulligan looks ahead to the sporting weekend
Collette Kennedy Walsh on St Cuan’s Castleblakney’s fundraiser
Williamstown is hosting a homecoming for Teresa Smyth following her medal winning performance at the World Transplant Games
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.