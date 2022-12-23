Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 23rd December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

Gardaí advise Construction Industry to Secure It, Keep It over Christmas with over €6m in tools stolen from sites in one calendar year

Plenty of Christmas cheer on the penultimate day of the markets yesterday and our producer John Morley asked people their plans for the festive season

Government-backed programme aimed at returned emigrants and those returning to Ireland in the near future open for applicants

We look ahead to a special documentary on the siege of Jadotville and the Renmore Barracks connection

Free burritos for a year for anyone who can assist in locating a stolen moped from a Mexican restaurant in Galway City

City Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell

Kylemore Abbey are preparing for Christmas with huge demand for their products

Outcry locally as Gort Biogas Facility is granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanala

Sports Preview

Its Christmas Time Live with Marc Roberts

Irish folk musician David Keenan on his 2023 tour and new album Crude

Renmore Pantomime to stage their 43rd production Cinderella from December the 29th through to the 15th of January

