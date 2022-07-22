Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Friday 22nd July 2022

On the show today:

Claregalway Woman Tells Of Near Miss While Swimming At River Clare

Taxi Driver Injured in Galway City Stabbing Incident

Campaign to Create Martin’s Day To Honour Galway Man Who Championed Animal Welfare

Californian Delegation of Assembly Members in Galway City Today To Encourage Foreign Direct Investment in the City

Our build up to the All Ireland Football Final on Sunday continues with a visit to Headford

Galway Parent Warns of Parasites At Local Swimming Spots

And Gerry Coy and John Crumlish of Galway International Arts Festival join us in studio to look ahead at the highlights of the final weekend of the event