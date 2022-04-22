Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 22nd April 2022)

On today’s show:
Tommy Devane and PJ Molloy talk about a difficult few days as Athenry’s Kate Moran makes her final journey;
Barry Kenny and David Conway are with us as a Galway Bus Driver highlights an increase in violent incidents;
Grace Kennedy and Kate Dwyer tells us about a fundraiser to help give more Ukrainians safe passage to Ireland;
We have Ciarán Lynch and Michéal Geraghty in studio about the West Be Well Launch;
