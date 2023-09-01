Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 1st September 2023 9am-12pm)

9am-10am

VAT and Excise increase: John Morley gets the views of people in Ahascragh  

Change in electoral Boundaries and Excise Duty increase impact on farmers 

Galway contractor who lost leg in a farm accident to undertake charity cycle next weekend  

10am-11am

Families across all nine community healthcare organisation areas  have experienced delays and shortcomings in the CAMHS system 

City Tribune Headlines 

SVP record a 20% decrease in calls for help with back-to-school costs 

National Cinema Day Announced For Saturday 2nd September 

11am-12pm

Sports Preview 

Carna Walking Festival begins this evening  

Medieval tournament In Claregalway Castle attracts international fighters 

