Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 1st September 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

VAT and Excise increase: John Morley gets the views of people in Ahascragh

Change in electoral Boundaries and Excise Duty increase impact on farmers

Galway contractor who lost leg in a farm accident to undertake charity cycle next weekend

10am-11am

Families across all nine community healthcare organisation areas have experienced delays and shortcomings in the CAMHS system

City Tribune Headlines

SVP record a 20% decrease in calls for help with back-to-school costs

National Cinema Day Announced For Saturday 2nd September

11am-12pm

Sports Preview

Carna Walking Festival begins this evening

Medieval tournament In Claregalway Castle attracts international fighters

