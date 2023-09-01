Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 1st September 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
VAT and Excise increase: John Morley gets the views of people in Ahascragh
Change in electoral Boundaries and Excise Duty increase impact on farmers
Galway contractor who lost leg in a farm accident to undertake charity cycle next weekend
10am-11am
Families across all nine community healthcare organisation areas have experienced delays and shortcomings in the CAMHS system
City Tribune Headlines
SVP record a 20% decrease in calls for help with back-to-school costs
National Cinema Day Announced For Saturday 2nd September
11am-12pm
Sports Preview
Carna Walking Festival begins this evening
Medieval tournament In Claregalway Castle attracts international fighters
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM