Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Friday 1st July 2022

On the show today:

Get the Flags Out For Galway-Supporters are urged to show support for Galway Teams

Galway is among the list of counties with highest Covid rates

Galway Prolife campaigners to attend Dublin rally this weekend and a report from yesterday’s Pro Choice event in Eyre Square

A Williamstown Coach Driver prepares to return to Ukraine

A Galway man is gearing up to swim the length of the Shannon this month , for a cause close to his heart

And Ollie Turner previews all the weekend sporting action as Galway hurlers prepare to take on the might of Limerick.