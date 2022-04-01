Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 1st April 2022)

On today’s show:
Holy Rosary College Mountbellew principal Tom Crehan advises us of scam message targeting post primary schools students;
Dr Orla Flynn becomes the first third level female President in Ireland as Atlantic Technological University;
Councillor Alan Cheevers raises cancer awareness for men;
And Dr. Mary Rose Sweeney discusses the impact of COVID-19 on residential care homes
