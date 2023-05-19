Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 19th May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Introduction to the Westside from flats to estates and from old Galway to new

We hear from the former priest of Westside who remembers when the area was just agricultural land

John ‘Flako’ O’Flaherty talks about his memories of Westside and Top of the Clubs

10am-11am

The youth club revival and community organisations have had a big impact in the area

We talk to some characters from the area including Tom Lally and the two Bridies

We talk to a Corrib Rangers legend who now runs a gym in town and the team from Cancer Care West

11am-12pm

We take a look at GAA and soccer in the area

We hear the powerful story of a local musician who has recovered from hard times

We wrap up the day with two locals

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM