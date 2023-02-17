Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 17th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Minister for Justice faces criticism after saying drug takers fund violence, crime and murder
Expleo to create 70 jobs in Galway with €5m investment
Call on Galway People to book their passport renewal online before the summer rush
Homeless accommodation plan for Tuam convent has been dismissed
10am-11am
We get an update on the situation in Syria from a University of Galway alumni
City Tribune Headlines
State allays fears that Clifden Hospital may close
11am-12pm
Sports Preview
Blessed John Sullivan cross will be brought to St Ignatius’s Church this weekend to mark Fr John’s 90th anniversary
Galway’s Pauline McLynn raises awareness of the signs of a stroke after losing both her parents to it
