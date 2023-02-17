Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 17th February 2023 9am-12pm)

9am-10am

Minister for Justice faces criticism after saying drug takers fund violence, crime and murder 

Expleo to create 70 jobs in Galway with €5m investment 

Call on Galway People to book their passport renewal online before the summer rush 

Homeless accommodation plan for Tuam convent has been dismissed  

10am-11am

We get an update on the situation in Syria from a University of Galway alumni  

City Tribune Headlines 

State allays fears that Clifden Hospital may close  

11am-12pm

Sports Preview 

Blessed John Sullivan cross will be brought to St Ignatius’s Church this weekend to mark Fr John’s 90th anniversary 

Galway’s Pauline McLynn raises awareness of the signs of a stroke after losing both her parents to it 

