Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 16th June 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Introduction to Newcastle Bushypark 

The Newcastle Combined Community Association and Aerogen  

Former Postmaster and Councillor Billy Cameron  

10am-11am

We recall the social schemes in Bushypark and speak to a local renowned author 

City Tribune Headlines 

We hear from a Slovakian woman has made her home in the area  

Croi Centre tell us about their work in the locality  

11am-12pm

We hear from some local sports clubs and sporting legends  

Local musician Vinny Mullins chats about his life in the area and plays a tune  

We wrap up the day with three local stalwarts of the area  

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR