Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 16th June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Introduction to Newcastle Bushypark
The Newcastle Combined Community Association and Aerogen
Former Postmaster and Councillor Billy Cameron
10am-11am
We recall the social schemes in Bushypark and speak to a local renowned author
City Tribune Headlines
We hear from a Slovakian woman has made her home in the area
Croi Centre tell us about their work in the locality
11am-12pm
We hear from some local sports clubs and sporting legends
Local musician Vinny Mullins chats about his life in the area and plays a tune
We wrap up the day with three local stalwarts of the area
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM