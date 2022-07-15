Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Friday 15th July 2022

Today on the show:

The Tanaiste will be in Galway today for the announcement of 200 new jobs at one of the city’s medical device manufacturers, Medtronic.

Software company Diligent becomes first in Ireland to try One Planet Living framework for their new offices. Diligent think they may have a way forward and they’re using their brand new offices in Galway to test out their philosophy.

A Galway East TD says a reasonable solution has been found on the issue of turf. Revised regulations will protect traditional turf cutting practices and allow those who have traditionally cut, shared and sold turf to continue to do so.