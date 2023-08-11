Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 11th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Introduction to Castlegar Ballybrit with two local legends

We hear some of the current affair’s issues in the area

We reminisce on times gone by at the local shop

10am-11am

Local poet Rita Ann Higgins joins us

City Tribune Headlines

We hear from a community group going from strength to strength in the area

We hear about enterprise in the locality

11am-12pm

Sport in Castlegar

We get some music from a local teacher

We talk to some brothers from the infamous Connolly clann

