Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 11th August 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Introduction to Castlegar Ballybrit with two local legends  

We hear some of the current affair’s issues in the area  

We reminisce on times gone by at the local shop 

10am-11am

Local poet Rita Ann Higgins joins us 

City Tribune Headlines 

We hear from a community group going from strength to strength in the area 

We hear about enterprise in the locality  

11am-12pm

Sport in Castlegar

We get some music from a local teacher 

We talk to some brothers from the infamous Connolly clann 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR