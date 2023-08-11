Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 11th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Introduction to Castlegar Ballybrit with two local legends
We hear some of the current affair’s issues in the area
We reminisce on times gone by at the local shop
10am-11am
Local poet Rita Ann Higgins joins us
City Tribune Headlines
We hear from a community group going from strength to strength in the area
We hear about enterprise in the locality
11am-12pm
Sport in Castlegar
We get some music from a local teacher
We talk to some brothers from the infamous Connolly clann
