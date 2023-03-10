Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 10th March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Introduction to Moycullen with Anne Dunne, Ian Burke and Nisha Mathew
Call for a secondary school in the village
History and the arts
10am-11am
Paralympian Shane Curran and psychotherapist Michael Hegarty tell us of their personal journeys
Problems facing the locality at present
City Tribune Headlines
Wildlands and the success of Toy Corner
11am-12pm
Sporting stars of Moycullen
Gaeilge ag dul chun cinn
Music slot and wrap up of the day
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM