Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Friday 10th June 2022

On the show today:

There’s Growing concern for families already on the brink as prices rise by 7.8% in May.

On Wednesday’s programme we heard from a Galway Talks listener Rita who told us how as a full time carer she is being affected by the rising cost of living. Today she brought us some very positive updates and we had a little surprise in store for her.

News from Loughrea of substantial damage to the timber fencing at Loughrea Walks.

Over 70 people gathered in Monivea’s Community Centre last night as concerns grow locally over an application by Monivea Rugby Club to erect a mast on club grounds in the village.

And live music in studio from The Raines.