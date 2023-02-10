Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 10th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s Community Matters show:
9am-10am
Introduction to Headford from times past to the present day
Problems affecting the Headford area and its hinterland
Tourism in Headford
10am-11am
The new Headford community from Mayo to Brazil
History of Headford
Headford locals excelling on the national stage
City Tribune Headlines
11am-12pm
Sport in Headford
Music tradition in the town
Wrap up of the day in the North Galway community
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM