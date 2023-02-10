Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 10th February 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s Community Matters show:

9am-10am

Introduction to Headford from times past to the present day 

Problems affecting the Headford area and its hinterland  

Tourism in Headford

10am-11am

The new Headford community from Mayo to Brazil  

History of Headford  

Headford locals excelling on the national stage

City Tribune Headlines 

11am-12pm

Sport in Headford 

Music tradition in the town

Wrap up of the day in the North Galway community

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

