Galway Talks with John Morley (Monday, 14th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Mark and Fiona Heneghan on Scoliosis treatment delays raised with Taoiseach during Galway and Mayo visit.

Galway Deputy Mairead Farrell on Zero refurbishment grants issued in Galway since the scheme opened.

AND

Marie Mannion on Heritage week underway across Galway.

10am-11am

Edward Conway speaks about Educate to Elevate – New Dream of Cambodian Children Organisation.

GeneCheck founder and CEO of Pure Pharmacy, David Beggs and Professor David McConnell on the Genetic Testing Service Set to Revolutionise Prescription Medicine Launches in Ireland.

AND

Lars Andersen of My Nametags.ie on a new survey that says that 7 in 10 Irish parents have or will pass on their child’s school uniform to a younger sibling.

11am-12 noon

John Mulligan looks back at the weekend sport.

Antoinette Lydon and Frances Holohan speaks about new exhibitions in Oughterard and Abbey in connection with Heritage Week.

Wicklow singer songwriter Caoi De Barra before her performance in Monroes on Friday

AND

Comedian Dave Young on his show “A Night At The Theatre with Groucho”

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM