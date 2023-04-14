Galway Talks with John Morley (Friday, 14th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Introduction to Inis Mór with two stalwarts with a deep grá for the island

The draw of Inis Mór has pulled to young men back from across the globe

We hear some of the behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of the Banshees of Inisherin on the island

10am-11am

We speak to a Dublin native who has become part of the furniture on the island

We speak to two generations of women who have had a big impact on the island after their family arrived from Kenya

We speak to a man from Shantalla and a woman from Switzerland who have made the island their home

11am-12pm

We speak to some of the football and handball stars who reside on the island

We speak as Gaeilge with one of the most legendary sean-nos singers who hails from the island

We are played out with music and vocals from the Molloy siblings from the island

