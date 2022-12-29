Galway Talks with Dave O’Connell (Thursday, 29th December 2022 10am-12pm)

On today’s show:

10am-11am

Connacht Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell

A number of patients at Galway hospitals fit for discharge cannot leave due to shortage of home help

Fundraiser for motorcycle crash victim Thomas Saldi of the Mona Lisa Cafe has raised over 20,000 euro so far

11am-12pm

Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark project receives grant funding for educational and outreach material

We look at how best to keep your New Year’s Resolutions in 2023

