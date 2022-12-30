Galway Talks with Dave O’Connell (Friday, 30th December 2022 10am-12pm)

On today’s show:
10am-11am
City Tribune Headlines
File to be prepared for the Coroner as young man dies in water incident in Spiddal
Appeal for relatives to come forward after West of Ireland man dies in UK
Young West of Ireland musician gives exclusive look at his debut album releasing next year
11am-12pm
Sports Preview
Man who died following a Kayaking incident in Spiddal yesterday is named locally
We take a look back at all the political ups and downs from 2022 on our Current Affairs year in review
