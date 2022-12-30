Galway Talks with Dave O’Connell (Friday, 30th December 2022 10am-12pm)

On today’s show:

10am-11am

City Tribune Headlines

File to be prepared for the Coroner as young man dies in water incident in Spiddal

Appeal for relatives to come forward after West of Ireland man dies in UK

Young West of Ireland musician gives exclusive look at his debut album releasing next year

11am-12pm

Sports Preview

Man who died following a Kayaking incident in Spiddal yesterday is named locally

We take a look back at all the political ups and downs from 2022 on our Current Affairs year in review

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM