Galway Talks with Dave O’Connell (Friday, 25th November 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

We hear the view of the INMO as the staffing crisis at St Anne’s Community Nursing Unit continues 

Galway Senator believes Ireland should provide lethal weapons to Ukraine as the war with Russia rages on 

10am-11am

Former Galway United player talks about the benefits of learning to read and write after releasing a book of poetry

Galway-based Professor turns to an Irish musical instrument which could hold the key to future skin operations and procedures  

Galway Christmas Market comes eighth overall in the Big 7 Travel site’s list of the best 50 festive markets globally 

11am-12pm

Sports Preview with Ollie Turner 

Galway man behind Charlie Bird’s book of the year winner tells us of his lifelong friendship with the RTE star 

Galway-based Folk Americana Group ‘The Raines’ on the release of their new single ‘Leaves Shake’ 

‘Galway Talks with Dave O’Connell’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

