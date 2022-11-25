Galway Talks with Dave O’Connell (Friday, 25th November 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
We hear the view of the INMO as the staffing crisis at St Anne’s Community Nursing Unit continues
Galway Senator believes Ireland should provide lethal weapons to Ukraine as the war with Russia rages on
Former Galway United player talks about the benefits of learning to read and write after releasing a book of poetry
Galway-based Professor turns to an Irish musical instrument which could hold the key to future skin operations and procedures
Galway Christmas Market comes eighth overall in the Big 7 Travel site’s list of the best 50 festive markets globally
Sports Preview with Ollie Turner
Galway man behind Charlie Bird’s book of the year winner tells us of his lifelong friendship with the RTE star
Galway-based Folk Americana Group ‘The Raines’ on the release of their new single ‘Leaves Shake’
