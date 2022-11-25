Galway Talks with Dave O’Connell (Friday, 25th November 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

We hear the view of the INMO as the staffing crisis at St Anne’s Community Nursing Unit continues

Galway Senator believes Ireland should provide lethal weapons to Ukraine as the war with Russia rages on

10am-11am

Former Galway United player talks about the benefits of learning to read and write after releasing a book of poetry

Galway-based Professor turns to an Irish musical instrument which could hold the key to future skin operations and procedures

Galway Christmas Market comes eighth overall in the Big 7 Travel site’s list of the best 50 festive markets globally

11am-12pm

Sports Preview with Ollie Turner

Galway man behind Charlie Bird’s book of the year winner tells us of his lifelong friendship with the RTE star

Galway-based Folk Americana Group ‘The Raines’ on the release of their new single ‘Leaves Shake’

‘Galway Talks with Dave O’Connell’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM