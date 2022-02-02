Galway Talks: Tribute to Noel Treacy

Galway Bay FM were sad to learn of the passing of Noel Treacy, former Galway GAA chairperson, Fianna Fáil TD and Minister on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022.

The Gurteen, Ballinasloe native retired from politics in 2011 due to ill health, following a 30 year career.

In 2012, he was also appointed as Chairman of the Galway GAA county board.

To pay tribute to Noel, many guests joined Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks to pay tribute to Noel’s dedicated service at local and national level.

An Taoiseach Michéal Martin was first to speak and he was joined by Michéal Kitt, Paul Connaughton, Donnacha Killilea, Val Hanley, Paul Bellew, Frank Fahey, Mary Hoade, Pat Kearney, Eamonn Ó Cuiv and John Donnelly.

==

Noel is survived by his wife Mary, his four children and grandchildren and a wide circle of extended family and friends.