LISTEN: Galway Syndicate Scoops 5.5 million in Irish Lotto

Galway Syndicate Scoops 5.5 million in Irish Lotto. A local lotto syndicate is now €5.5m richer after scooping Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot. The syndicate is a mixed group of retired and current workers in the outdoor section of the Environment Department of Galway City Council.

The winning ticket was sold in Newspoint newsagent in Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road on Sunday 31st July.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the prize to be paid.

Store owner Billy Shearer who sold the winning ticket and Fran Whearty – National Lottery joined Keith this morning.

