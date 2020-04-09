Galway Legends – Sharon Glynn & Pearses Camogie

In 2016, Galway Bay FM commissioned a series of interviews with Galway Sports Legends.

The interviews were conducted by Gemma Ni Chionnaith and she spoke to 10 stars who presented the county with pride.

Over the next couple of weeks, Galway Bay FM look back on the series continuing today with Sharon Glynn.

The Pearses woman was a member of Galway’s first All-Ireland senior camogie triumph in 1996 and also scored three goals in the 2002 league final win over Limerick.

And she played a crucial role in her club winning five All-Ireland senior club titles between 1997 and 2002.

This superb radio documentary below recounts the story of Galway’s most successful club camogie team.

“A Club like No Other,” by local journalist Sally-Ann Barrett tells the story of Pearses Camogie Club during those golden years.