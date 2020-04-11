Galway Legends – Olive Loughnane

In 2016, Galway Bay FM commissioned a series of interviews with Galway Sports Legends.

The interviews were conducted by Gemma Ni Chionnaith and she spoke to 10 stars who presented the county with pride.

Over the next couple of weeks, Galway Bay FM look back on the series continuing today with Olive Loughnane.

The four-time Olympian was born in Loughrea and went on to be one of Ireland’s most successful race walkers.

She also participated in six world championships including receiving the gold medal in 2009.