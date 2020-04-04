Galway Legends – Noel Mannion

In 2016, Galway Bay FM commissioned a series of interviews with Galway Sports Legends.

The interviews were conducted by Gemma Ni Chionnaith and she spoke to 10 stars who presented the county with pride.

Over the next couple of weeks, Galway Bay FM look back on the series continuing today with Noel Mannion.

The Ballinasloe man won 16 caps for Ireland between 1988 and 1993 and played in the 1991 Rugby World Cup.

He also scored one of the most memorable tries in Irish Rugby history against Wales in the 1989 Five Nations.