Galway Legends – Noel Lane

In 2016, Galway Bay FM commissioned a series of interviews with Galway Sports Legends.

The interviews were conducted by Gemma Ni Chionnaith and she spoke to 10 stars who presented the county with pride.

Over the next couple of weeks, Galway Bay FM look back on the series continuing today with Noel Lane.

The Ballinderreen forward made his debut in 1977 and represented the Galway senior hurlers for 13 years.

He’s best remembered for coming off the bench to score the winning goals in the 1987 and 1988 All-Ireland senior hurling finals.