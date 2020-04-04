Galway Legends – Johnny Glynn

In 2016, Galway Bay FM commissioned a series of interviews with Galway Sports Legends.

The interviews were conducted by Gemma Ni Chionnaith and she spoke to 10 stars who presented the county with pride.

Over the next couple of weeks, Galway Bay FM look back on the series continuing today with Johnny Glynn.

Glynn captained Galway United to win the FAI Cup in 1991 and also scored the winning goal against Shamrock Rovers five minutes from time.

He made 83 league and cup appearances for the club scoring 25 goals in all competitions.